Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

1 Comment

User's avatar
ikester8's avatar
ikester8
11h

Has Lebanon completely abandoned its border with Israel? If the State isn't interested in defending its own border, what do they think will happen? I'm sure things are more complicated geographically than that, but still.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Conflicts Forum
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture