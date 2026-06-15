‘A Deal With Iran’: Can the US be trusted? Will Israel sabotage it?
Joe Lauria from Consortium News interviews Alastair Crooke, 15 June 2026
Consortium News Live! — ‘A Deal With Iran’
June 15, 2026
Can peace work in the Gulf? Can the U.S. be trusted? Will Israel sabotage it? Ex-British diplomat Alastair Crooke on CN Live!
Watch the replay — Consortium News website
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