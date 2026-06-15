Consortium News Live! — ‘A Deal With Iran’

June 15, 2026

Can peace work in the Gulf? Can the U.S. be trusted? Will Israel sabotage it? Ex-British diplomat Alastair Crooke on CN Live!

Watch the replay — Consortium News website

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