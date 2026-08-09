Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

1 Comment

User's avatar
Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
7h

The way Chris Hedges nearly gasped for breath at the very end of this video expressed the situation perfectly. The enormity of the matrix bearing down on all of us was not lost on him.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Conflicts Forum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture