[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].

The US and Israel’s new hegemonic order: In Gaza, the US has proposed a 2+ year UNSC-approved (colonial) mandate with Trump in charge. On the ground, Israel has distorted what was heralded as a temporary ‘yellow line’ from which it would gradually withdraw; the IDF is entrenching its control of 58% of Gaza. Muhammed Shehada writing in +972 Magazine explains: “Israel has divided the Strip in two: West Gaza, encompassing 42 percent of the enclave, where Hamas remains in control and over 2 million people are crammed in; and East Gaza, encompassing 58 percent of the territory, which has been fully depopulated of civilians and is controlled by the Israeli army and four proxy gangs”. Shehada writes that this is a move toward permanent division of Gaza. Its objectives remain “surrender” and ethnic cleansing by “attrition and engineered despair”.

Lebanon: Ben Caspit notes that Israel appears poised for further attacks, but not “all-out-war”: “Israel has been launching almost daily airstrikes in recent months against what it says are Hezbollah positions, accusing the group of rearming and regrouping in violation of the ceasefire … [killing] about 330 Hezbollah operatives since the ceasefire”. Israel has dismissed claims that it is bluffing; it insists that the rules of the game have changed.

Within Israel, Netanyahu’s war within took an explosive turn with the arrest and detention of the IDF’s most senior legal officer, Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the now former Military Advocate General. In what is effectively a political lynching, Major General Tomer-Yerushalmi remains in detention, overseen by Police Minister Ben Gvir. She is accused of leaking a video clip of Israeli soldiers sodomising a Palestinian prisoner at the notorius Sde Teiman prison in 2024. Leading security commentator Ronen Bergman highlights comments from Netanyahu’s “poison machine” that have fuelled fears of assassination: “Death to traitors with or without trial”; “Dress her in blue and white, tattoo the Israeli flag on her forehead, and throw her at the border. A piece of garbage. Nukhba”; “A capo and a stinking traitor! She deserves the death penalty”. Bergman quotes too, Israel’s Attorney General from a closed session some six weeks ago: “Don’t they understand that we had no choice? That this is the only way to deal with the wave of legal proceedings in the world, to prove that we are capable of investigating ourselves ourselves?”.

The key strategic point, writes Bergman, is that: “Israel has received classified information that more legal proceedings are being planned ... against IDF soldiers, as well as against Netanyahu, Galant, Katz and others. The only effective way … to deal with this situation successfully is to prove that the State of Israel knows for itself that it has an independent judicial system that will investigate and judge without fear and without bias those who have committed criminal offences”.