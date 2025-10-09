‘Not the End of the War, But Perhaps the Beginning of an End’ -- The Questions that Remain

Hamas survived and is achieving Sinwar’s original goals /

‘Netanyahu wiped the saliva from his face and obeyed’ /

‘The other most terrible wound that most Israelis do not want to acknowledge or talk about …’ /

‘A Narrative of Victory’ -- 71% of Likud voters surveyed see implementation of the Trump plan as a “victory for Israel” /

‘When they return, it will be time to fight for Israel – to look soberly at the terrible reality to which the government has led us’ /

What will happen after Trump? After him, the flood.

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].

‘The Current Agreement is not the end of the war, but perhaps the beginning of an end’ -- The Questions that Remain (Anna Barsky, Ma’ariv):

The white smoke that came out of the negotiating rooms in Egypt brought with it a weighty, complex deal with a high explosive potential … The first phase of the agreement to release the hostages [has been] signed. Behind the cautious wording lies a weighty deal: every step is necessary … The core of the arrangement is clear, but its implementation is sensitive … The understandings include a commitment to continue negotiations on another phase - civil-security arrangements in the Gaza Strip … Hamas, for its part, insists on presenting a political achievement and taking advantage of the truce to restore its power and preserve its status in Gaza.

Key risks in the Agreement and the proposed stages of implementation:

Narrative of Victory: From Israel’s perspective, the deal is a tremendous humanitarian achievement, while Hamas is marketing it as its own strategic achievement. This gap contains an explosive danger that must be addressed. Politics: The government is caught between the mood in Israeli society and the demand of families to return their loved ones and opposition from the right to release serious prisoners. The question of control over Gaza will arise immediately afterwards – and it will be the most difficult of all … The coming weeks will determine whether this is the final chapter of the war, or just another stop on the way to the next round. In the meantime, the hinges are creaking – for the first time in a long time, the door really opened.

Barsky concludes: