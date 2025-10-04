Retired British diplomat and celebrated political analyst Alastair Crooke is talking with us about Trump’s (designed to fail) peace plan for Gaza, the upcoming war against Iran, Venezuela oil reserves, the burning US debt crisis and the disappearance of Europe. It’s a sobering discussion, painting a world in deep turmoil.

But Alastair Crooke remains an optimist at heart and views the current chaos as a necessary time of catharsis that we all must go through. The old world is ossified and has demonstrated that it cannot and will not reform itself. There will be violence, possibly bloodshed, but this is the unfortunate price that has to be paid in order for the world to move on to a better place.

Jean-Daniel Ruch was Swiss ambassador to Belgrade, Ankara and Tel Aviv, and has since published two books. David Laufer is a Swiss writer living in Belgrade and a frequent media contributor.