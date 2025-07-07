Share this postConflicts Forum’s SubstackAlastair Crooke : What's Next in Trump's War?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAlastair Crooke : What's Next in Trump's War?Interview with Judge Napolitano, Judging Freedom, 7 July 2025 Conflicts ForumJul 07, 202528Share this postConflicts Forum’s SubstackAlastair Crooke : What's Next in Trump's War?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore93Share28Share this postConflicts Forum’s SubstackAlastair Crooke : What's Next in Trump's War?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore93Share
To be honest, a man does not ask the same question to everyone, as implied here, when he is sure and is just wanting confirmation. He asks that question when he is doubtful of the choice and is trying to find people to validate it for him. In other words, IF Trump was asking everyone "this will be the end of the war, right," he is not asking because that is his belief. To the contrary, he will be asking that because that is NOT what he believes but wants to believe, thus getting positive responses will give him the impression that this was the right thing to do.
And finally, there is a helluva difference between being impatient and "having a short span of attention." You can see the need for a long time to make something happen, and still be impatient to see it over with.