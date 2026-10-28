Ben Caspit: ‘The Prospect of Change has Receded; Eisenkot has No Majority without Arab Parties’

“This is one of the darkest mornings in the history of Israeli democracy and of the hope for change. The aspiration to put Israel back on track has itself gone off the rails”

‘Play by Bibi’s rules. Form a government at any cost, come what may, as long as power is seized. I was, and remain, a staunch supporter of Abbas and Ra’am joining the coalition’

‘Netanyahu’s only route to forming a government (assuming he fails to poach defectors) lies with Ra’am leader Abbas. He did it before’

Yair Golan, Leader of Democrats: ‘Let’s talk about Zionism — Netanyahu’s bloc includes 16 Knesset members from non-Zionist Haredi parties who promote mass IDF draft exemption’

MK Ahmad Tibi: ‘A Historic Achievement’ — Arab-Palestinian parties reach a hand out to anyone who wants to change the reality, to topple Netanyahu’

Yuval Karni: Repeat Elections Increasingly Likely — Five Scenarios

Itamar Eichner: Opposition Leaders Fear Renewed Trump Intervention to Support Netanyahu

Uri Misgav: Netanyahu Will Reframe Loss of 14 Seats as Victory

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

‘The Prospect of Change has Receded; The Only Way Forward Lies in a Decision Nobody Wants to Make’ (Ben Caspit, Ma’ariv), 28 Oct):