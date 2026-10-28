Ben Caspit: ‘The Prospect of Change has Receded; Eisenkot has No Majority without Arab Parties’
“This is one of the darkest mornings in the history of Israeli democracy and of the hope for change. The aspiration to put Israel back on track has itself gone off the rails”
‘Play by Bibi’s rules. Form a government at any cost, come what may, as long as power is seized. I was, and remain, a staunch supporter of Abbas and Ra’am joining the coalition’
‘Netanyahu’s only route to forming a government (assuming he fails to poach defectors) lies with Ra’am leader Abbas. He did it before’
Yair Golan, Leader of Democrats: ‘Let’s talk about Zionism — Netanyahu’s bloc includes 16 Knesset members from non-Zionist Haredi parties who promote mass IDF draft exemption’
MK Ahmad Tibi: ‘A Historic Achievement’ — Arab-Palestinian parties reach a hand out to anyone who wants to change the reality, to topple Netanyahu’
Yuval Karni: Repeat Elections Increasingly Likely — Five Scenarios
Itamar Eichner: Opposition Leaders Fear Renewed Trump Intervention to Support Netanyahu
Uri Misgav: Netanyahu Will Reframe Loss of 14 Seats as Victory
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
‘The Prospect of Change has Receded; The Only Way Forward Lies in a Decision Nobody Wants to Make’ (Ben Caspit, Ma’ariv), 28 Oct):
Hopes for change have suffered a blow: Eisenkot has no majority without the Arab parties, and Netanyahu doesn’t have 61 seats … This is one of the darkest mornings in the history of Israeli democracy and of the hope for change. The aspiration to put Israel back on track has itself gone off the rails. There is no escaping this simple truth … [Eisenkot] does not have a majority to form a government in the Knesset without the active support, from within, of the Arab parties. Full stop. [But] there is also some consolation, which is by no means insignificant: neither does Netanyahu nor his coalition of destruction have such a majority ...
Netanyahu’s only route to forming a government (assuming he fails to poach defectors) lies with [Ra’am leader] Mansour Abbas. I find myself wondering whether this place is chaotic enough that ... we’ll start hearing murmurs from the likes of [Netanyahu’s mouthpieces] Yinnon Magal … and the rest of the lackeys, about the importance of Mansour, about the closeness between the two religions, about his outstretched hand for peace, about coexistence. After all, it’s all happened before … They’ll kiss Abbas’s feet and dance the dabka, if their master orders them to do so. How do I know? Simple. Because it’s already happened. Right before our very eyes.
I was, and remain, a staunch supporter of Abbas and Ra’am joining the coalition. In a functioning democracy, Eisenkot would have been forming a government this very morning. He would have reached an agreement with the Arabs and had the government sworn in at the Knesset, with a stable majority of 10 Knesset members or more. [But] we are not a functioning democracy.