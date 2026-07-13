An Absence of Strategy
Peter Lavelle from 'CrossTalk' interviews Alastair Crooke, 10 July 2026
LINK to view the interview on Rumble — click here.
It’s deja-vu all over again. The MoU ending the Iran war is in tatters. At the NATO meeting in Ankara peace with Russia was not on the agenda. Instead, the now familiar agreement-incapable approach has overwhelming sway. It is obvious the West is unable to think strategically.
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I must admit I did NOT finish the interview, and it probably is based more in the premise of "expertise" than in the interview itself. We can be expert of the past, I suppose, but that does NOT grant us expertise of the present. It is all in how you interpret events as to whether that "expertise" is relevant. As an example, why is it assumed that Trump is starting up this war with Iran less informed or, at least, no more informed, than when it was started in February, or even in June of 2025? Also, please remember that this same expertise can't see past the end of WW2 to notice that it really wasn't a psychotic madman named Hitler that started that event. Those that would become the allied nations wanted to destroy Germany before the war. It was too prosperous.
But lets just consider the middle east at this moment. Trump was told that Iran was a house of cards and had no power, by Mossad. He took the bait and when Israel was on the receiving end of real damage, his administration cut some backdoor deal, bombed the so called nuclear sites and declared mission accomplished. And in many ways it seemed to be, but that would only be the case if this was a typical expansionistic war of Israel. It isn't. This is Bibi attempting to instigate Armageddon, something that no one wants to believe.
Round 2, February 2026. To start with, I am going to say something that I can not prove but makes sense to me. I do not believe that Iran did not know about the imminent start of the war. I could accept that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was willing to be martyred for the good of Iran, but I do NOT believe he would have asked his entire family that lived with him to also be killed, including grandchildren. That is not something I believe any man would do, thus I question whether or not his assassination was not assisted by internal forces. His own people did not tell him of the incoming attack. I cannot prove that, but it makes more sense to me than his being willing to sacrifice his family. In fact, it sort of reflects shades of what happened to the Russian Czar in 1917. Same people involved.
Round 3. Although Israel received some damage during round 2, the vast majority of the damage was done to the US facilities in the middle east, and since round 3 started, the damage has still been predominantly against the US bases. Yes, there has been strikes into the GCC community, but even though this round is because Israel has not withdrawn from Lebanon, nothing has been launched against Israel. I find that incredible. "I love my Lebanese, stop Israel from attacking then, and it you don't I will attack you, but not the people attacking my beloved Lebanese." Really?
It almost seems like there is a new security alliance being created in the middle east, which every one talks about, but isn't exactly what it seems to be to me - Israel is replacing the Us with Iran. More unbelievable, virtually insane thinking, but at least it makes some sort of sense when you look at the whole picture.
Getting back to paragraph one. You have 6 to 8 weeks of war data as seen from a bevy of satellites overhead, where virtually every square foot of Iran is under constant surveillance. Too much data in many ways, but when you program your AI correctly, it can scour those many photos and spot launch points for every underground facility used by Iran during that period. When you consider that, you no longer have to waste missiles and bombs, you know where to hit to maximize effectiveness. In other words, it is possible that round 3 will effectively destroy Iran's actual launch sites, so it is not impossible that round 3 is not doomed to failure.
So it is not impossible that the west can think tactically, thus inevitable having a good strategic outcome. I wonder if the IRGC ever gave that any consideration as it may very well have betrayed Ali Khamenei as it sought its own greatness. One thing is certain, at least to me. Iran's actions in the Hormuz have been the actions of a rogue state, not a deeply theocratic one.
"It is obvious the West is unable to think strategically."
That would be the obvious diagnosis unless there is a far larger strategy behind it all.
The <1% May Have a Plan
But it is not good news
https://peterwebster.substack.com/p/the-1-may-have-a-plan