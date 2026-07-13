LINK to view the interview on Rumble — click here.

It’s deja-vu all over again. The MoU ending the Iran war is in tatters. At the NATO meeting in Ankara peace with Russia was not on the agenda. Instead, the now familiar agreement-incapable approach has overwhelming sway. It is obvious the West is unable to think strategically.

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