An End to the Gaza War? 'Some hostages will return, but Hamas will stay’
Conflicts Forum’s compilation tracking strategic developments in Israel, 7 July 2025
“Netanyahu has a clear interest in a deal, but the price is clear: Hamas will remain in Gaza” /
‘In Israel, a ceasefire will be perceived as surrender. Some hostages will return, but Hamas will stay’ /
Netanyahu’s Wish List: Carte blanche to strike Iran; Rapprochement with Turkey; An ultimatum to extricate him from Gaza
A Deal won’t topple the government; Neither the Coalition nor the Opposition want elections /
‘Is It Legitimate to Kill a Head of State? Who decides? Which scientists may be killed? Iranian nuclear scientists, yes, Israeli nuclear scientists, no?’
Netanyahu's Kissinger moment as ‘Syria passes into Sunni hands’
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political and security commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].
TRUMP WILL PRESS TO FINALISE A DEAL, OR AT LEAST A PROCESS FROM WHICH THERE IS NO TURNING BACK (Anna Barsky, Ma’ariv):
Behind [Netanyahu’s] visit stands a completely different structure: an orderly American plan, a determined American president and pressure from all directions, the likes of which have not been seen in a long time. Trump in his current presidential version dictates the pace … On the agenda: a 60-day ceasefire, the release of hostages in stages, the resumption of the delivery of humanitarian aid by trucks directly to Hamas, the release of terrorists, and perhaps the most significant clause in the document - Trump’s vision [for] the beginning of a broad regional political discourse … He determines what will happen. And if it doesn’t happen, he also determines what won’t happen. “It won’t get better,” he warned in one of his bombastic tweets. “It will only get worse.”
