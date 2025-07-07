“Netanyahu has a clear interest in a deal, but the price is clear: Hamas will remain in Gaza” /

‘In Israel, a ceasefire will be perceived as surrender. Some hostages will return, but Hamas will stay’ /

Netanyahu’s Wish List: Carte blanche to strike Iran; Rapprochement with Turkey; An ultimatum to extricate him from Gaza

A Deal won’t topple the government; Neither the Coalition nor the Opposition want elections /

‘Is It Legitimate to Kill a Head of State? Who decides? Which scientists may be killed? Iranian nuclear scientists, yes, Israeli nuclear scientists, no?’

Netanyahu's Kissinger moment as ‘Syria passes into Sunni hands’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political and security commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].

TRUMP WILL PRESS TO FINALISE A DEAL, OR AT LEAST A PROCESS FROM WHICH THERE IS NO TURNING BACK (Anna Barsky, Ma’ariv):