Did the Netanyahu government meet its war goals? /

“Iran remains a threshold state” -- Translating a military achievement into a political achievement /

Smotrich’s post-war blueprint: ‘Israel is the strongest power in the region, and expects tribute’ /

Will Netanyahu surrender to Trump’s demands on ending Gaza war? /

How far is A-Sharaa willing to go west? /

Gaza’s Killing Fields: “Humanitarian aid is a death trap. This is not an accident; it is a system”

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political and security commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].

WHAT WAS DESTROYED, WHAT SURVIVED?

What was destroyed, what survived, and what is hidden (Yossi Melman):

To substantiate his claims [of obliteration of Iran’s nuclear sites, Trump] relied on Israel … The White House published a damage assessment report that the Atomic Energy Commission of Israel (AEC) - which usually operates under the radar and is not exposed to the light at all - allegedly provided to it. The main points of the report were later also given to the Israeli media. "The devastating US attack on Fordow destroyed the site's critical infrastructure, rendering the enrichment facility unusable," it said. "We assess that the American attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, combined with the Israeli attacks on other components of the military nuclear program, set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons for many years." According to Israeli sources, the Isfahan plant was also severely damaged. National Security Chief Hanegbi claimed that "the uranium metal reprocessing facility in Isfahan was completely destroyed”. The truth about the extent of the damage is likely somewhere in the middle, between the conflicting estimates.