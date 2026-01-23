Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

1 Comment

User's avatar
Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
3m

Gregory Copley, editor of 'Defense & Foreign Affairs' has some quite interesting thoughts on Iran's ultimate 'capabilities' should the nuclear card be placed on the table by Israel.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Conflicts Forum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture