Anna Barsky: ‘As Netanyahu falters domestically, with possible government collapse, he needs a war’

Yossi Verter: ‘Even Netanyahu no longer believes he can win the election. Most worrying is the day after’ /

Ma’ariv Poll: ‘Netanyahu Coalition on verge of collapse; the public has a clear message for Netanyahu’ /

Uri Misgav: “Netanyahu is in a panic. The polls are dreadful”

Ami Dror (protest leader): ‘Visibly weakened & ill, Netanyahu tries to draw one more dark political breath amidst the stench of decay’ /

Ha’aretz interview — Inside Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Parallel State

South Lebanon ‘looks like the aftermath of an earthquake’ — “This was one of Israel’s main goals”

Professor Amiram Goldblum: ‘Someone needs to translate Nicholas Kristof’s NY Times article on the systematic rape of Palestinians into Hebrew because it is accurate & shocking’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli commentators, predominantly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

‘Fateful weeks’ -- ‘As Netanyahu falters domestically with possible government collapse, he needs a war’ (Anna Barsky, senior political commentator, Ma’ariv):