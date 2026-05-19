As Netanyahu falters domestically, he needs a war
PART 2 -- Conflicts Forum’s compilation of perspectives from leading Israeli political commentators (predominantly translated from Hebrew), 19 May 2026
Anna Barsky: ‘As Netanyahu falters domestically, with possible government collapse, he needs a war’
Yossi Verter: ‘Even Netanyahu no longer believes he can win the election. Most worrying is the day after’ /
Ma’ariv Poll: ‘Netanyahu Coalition on verge of collapse; the public has a clear message for Netanyahu’ /
Uri Misgav: “Netanyahu is in a panic. The polls are dreadful”
Ami Dror (protest leader): ‘Visibly weakened & ill, Netanyahu tries to draw one more dark political breath amidst the stench of decay’ /
Ha’aretz interview — Inside Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Parallel State
South Lebanon ‘looks like the aftermath of an earthquake’ — “This was one of Israel’s main goals”
Professor Amiram Goldblum: ‘Someone needs to translate Nicholas Kristof’s NY Times article on the systematic rape of Palestinians into Hebrew because it is accurate & shocking’
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli commentators, predominantly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
‘Fateful weeks’ -- ‘As Netanyahu falters domestically with possible government collapse, he needs a war’ (Anna Barsky, senior political commentator, Ma’ariv):
The coming week may be one of the most fateful weeks of Netanyahu’s current term ... He must halt the conscription bill crisis before it brings down the coalition, in order to keep the ultra-Orthodox within his camp, even should the Knesset be dissolved. He must act to prevent the next election from becoming a referendum on equal burden-sharing and on the loss of trust in him. In the background lie Iran, Gaza and Lebanon: any significant development in one of these arenas could ... upend the political timetable …
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