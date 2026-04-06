Alon Ben David: ‘The brilliant Iranian plan that leaves the US without an answer; Stronger than a nuclear weapon’ /

Israel pre-empts attacks on Iran’s oil infrastructure, including South Pars Gas Field; Pushes US to intensify attacks /

Ma’ariv: Israeli estimates of Trump’s plan as April 6 deadline approaches; Israel warns “Tehran in state of deep economic & political erosion” /

Netanyahu: “Iran weaker than ever; Israel stronger than ever” /

Ronen Bergman: ‘Clause by clause, Washington & Jerusalem update war goals, in an attempt to present a false image of victory’ /

Ronen Bergman: ‘Complete Failure by the US to protect Gulf States’ /

Anna Barsky: Israel & Joulani plan division of security responsibilities in Lebanon

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, security and intelligence commentators in the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity].

STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS; CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Israel attacks Iran’s oil infrastructure, including South Pars Gas Field; Pushes US to attack Iran’s Oil Infrastructure:

A new wave of Israeli airstrikes on 6 April targeted energy and industrial infrastructure across multiple Iranian cities. The IDF announced strikes targeting the largest petrochemical facility in Asaluyeh, southern Iran, which is connected to the South Pars gas field. Defence Minster Katz says these two facillties “which together are responsible for about 85% of Iran’s petrochemical exports, have been taken out of use and are not functioning”. Explosions were also reported in Shiraz, where industrial sites, including electronics infrastructure, were targeted. DM Katz said the IDF has been instructed to “continue striking with full force the national infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime”. Estimates suggest that 80% of Iran’s electrical grid is powered by natural gas.

Israeli estimates of Trump’s plan as April 6 deadline approaches; Israel warns “Tehran in state of deep economic & political erosion” (Anna Barsky, Ma’ariv, 6 April):