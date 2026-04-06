As Netanyahu Pushes Trump to Escalate, Obituaries of Failure Take Shape
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of consequential & strategic perspectives from leading Israeli commentators (translated from the Hebrew press), 6 April 2026
Alon Ben David: ‘The brilliant Iranian plan that leaves the US without an answer; Stronger than a nuclear weapon’ /
Israel pre-empts attacks on Iran’s oil infrastructure, including South Pars Gas Field; Pushes US to intensify attacks /
Ma’ariv: Israeli estimates of Trump’s plan as April 6 deadline approaches; Israel warns “Tehran in state of deep economic & political erosion” /
Netanyahu: “Iran weaker than ever; Israel stronger than ever” /
Ronen Bergman: ‘Clause by clause, Washington & Jerusalem update war goals, in an attempt to present a false image of victory’ /
Ronen Bergman: ‘Complete Failure by the US to protect Gulf States’ /
Anna Barsky: Israel & Joulani plan division of security responsibilities in Lebanon
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, security and intelligence commentators in the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity].
STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS; CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
Israel attacks Iran’s oil infrastructure, including South Pars Gas Field; Pushes US to attack Iran’s Oil Infrastructure:
A new wave of Israeli airstrikes on 6 April targeted energy and industrial infrastructure across multiple Iranian cities. The IDF announced strikes targeting the largest petrochemical facility in Asaluyeh, southern Iran, which is connected to the South Pars gas field. Defence Minster Katz says these two facillties “which together are responsible for about 85% of Iran’s petrochemical exports, have been taken out of use and are not functioning”. Explosions were also reported in Shiraz, where industrial sites, including electronics infrastructure, were targeted. DM Katz said the IDF has been instructed to “continue striking with full force the national infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime”. Estimates suggest that 80% of Iran’s electrical grid is powered by natural gas.
Israeli estimates of Trump’s plan as April 6 deadline approaches; Israel warns “Tehran in state of deep economic & political erosion” (Anna Barsky, Ma’ariv, 6 April):
Israel estimates that the next stage in the confrontation with Iran, with the expiration of Trump’s ultimatum, will not necessarily be ... “boots on the ground” forces, but rather a transition to a more harsh response policy: any Iranian attack on Israel, American forces, the Gulf states, or freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with an attack on vital infrastructure in Iran, primarily energy infrastructure ... This could be the turning point … The logic behind this assessment is simple: not because the US does not have the capacity, but because, according to them, there is no need for a ground operation …
According to estimates, the internal situation of the Islamic Republic is much worse than it appears from the outside. Israel believes that the regime in Tehran is in a state of deep economic and political erosion, and that the damage to it is not only the result of the current fighting. According to this estimate, the regime was in a sensitive state even before the conflict began, and the war has only accelerated an existing process of weakening. According to estimates, erosion is already being felt within the power mechanisms themselves, including a quiet leak from the bases of the Revolutionary Guards and the Army … According to the sources, this is precisely why they are not rushing to highlight this process publicly, in the belief that the silence is helping to deepen the cracks and the defection movement …
According to Israeli estimates, the end of the war could become the most dangerous moment for the regime — when the Iranian public begins to digest the extent of the destruction, the depth of the crisis and the lack of ability to rebuild the country, widespread internal anger is expected to arise. The question will be simple: Who will rebuild the country? … Who will pay salaries, who will finance the rehabilitation of infrastructure, and where will the money come from when economic sanctions continue and may even worsen. This is the paradox that hangs over Tehran: the war is currently holding back a broad popular uprising, but the day after it could unleash it. Once the public realizes that no quick recovery is expected, that no money will be poured in from outside, and that the regime has no real ability to get the country back on track - the anger may be directed inward, towards the centers of power themselves. In Israel, it is estimated that the financial dimension is also expected to become a critical factor in the erosion of the regime … who will continue to serve, who will continue to enforce, and who will remain loyal when the coffers run dry.
Israel also wants to send a clear message regarding the Strait of Hormuz: If Iran chooses to turn the sea passage into a tool of blackmail, those who try to “buy silence” will have to understand that this is not a move for which the US should pay with the lives of its soldiers. According to the approach heard in closed conversations and situation assessments, Washington should not risk forces to allow other parties freedom of navigation in exchange for payments or arrangements with Tehran.
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