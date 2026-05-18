'Bitter Truths' -- Israel is Collapsing Under its ‘Permanent Security' Wars
PART 1 -- Conflicts Forum’s compilation of strategic perspectives from leading Israeli security commentators (predominantly translated from Hebrew), 18 May 2026
Alon Ben David: Trump’s 5-week window of opportunity for renewed military action begins now /
Amos Harel: As Trump Hesitates, Israel Acts as if Return to War Inevitable /
Major (res.) Yitzhak Brik: The “Bitter Truth” they are hiding — “The IDF is not fighting brilliantly” /
Col. (res.) Udi Evental: “War for War’s Sake” — America vs. Israel /
Maj. Gen. (res.) Tamir Hayman: ‘Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and missile production capabilities are largely intact underground’ /
Haaretz: IDF manpower shortage — IDF estimates that 75 % of approx. 80,000 people currently avoiding the draft are ultra-Orthodox Jews.
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli commentators, predominantly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
Trump’s 5-week window of opportunity for military action against Iran begins now (Alon Ben David, senior military commentator, Ma’ariv, 16 May):
If US military action in Iran does not resume in the next five weeks, it will only take place at the end of the year, if at all. And in the absence of targets likely to shake the regime in Tehran, it is more likely that Trump will continue [with] the blockade. Five weeks after the [US-Iran] ceasefire was announced, it seems clear that no agreement can be reached … unless Trump agrees to grovel and be humiliated ... For Israel – which views any agreement signed with the Iranian regime as a bad deal – this is not bad news. But [Trump’s] options are dwindling. [His] window of opportunity for military action begins now, following the summit in Beijing, and will remain open for five weeks, until the kick-off of the World Cup on 11 June ... the 250th anniversary celebrations of US independence, and then the mid-term elections …
The two main options Trump is considering are a short military strike, lasting two or three days, on national energy infrastructure, as a signal of his resolve, or the continuation of the naval blockade. None of his intelligence officials can point to an Iranian asset whose destruction would cause the regime to capitulate. It is therefore more likely that he will opt for a continuation of the blockade, which will be a contest of endurance between the two sides …
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