Alon Ben David: Trump’s 5-week window of opportunity for renewed military action begins now /

Amos Harel: As Trump Hesitates, Israel Acts as if Return to War Inevitable /

Major (res.) Yitzhak Brik: The “Bitter Truth” they are hiding — “The IDF is not fighting brilliantly” /

Col. (res.) Udi Evental: “War for War’s Sake” — America vs. Israel /

Maj. Gen. (res.) Tamir Hayman: ‘Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and missile production capabilities are largely intact underground’ /

Haaretz: IDF manpower shortage — IDF estimates that 75 % of approx. 80,000 people currently avoiding the draft are ultra-Orthodox Jews.

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli commentators, predominantly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Trump’s 5-week window of opportunity for military action against Iran begins now (Alon Ben David, senior military commentator, Ma’ariv, 16 May):