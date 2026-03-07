Can Israel & the U.S. Sustain Iran's Military Power?
Chris Hedges interviews Alastair Crooke, 7 March 2026
Chris Hedges: The Iran War has just begun — but already, Iran’s military prowess, and America’s and Israel’s impulsive imperial hubris, is on display.
THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
Wonderful content, as always. I was hoping Chris would bring up the nuclear card. Is Netanyahu crazy enough to go nuclear? Of course, he is. He is a psychopath. Hopefully, Russia & China have let him know that Israel will glow if he moves in this direction.
EXCELLENT!
Israeli Zionists are counterfeit Jews who have been illegally OCCUPYING Palestine /ancient Judea since 1917 when Kabbalah Lord Walter Rothschild was permitted by Luciferian UK King George VI.
Christian Zionists are counterfeit Christians who do not know the written or Spirit Word of God.
The Heart & soul of Zionism is OPPOSITE to God's nature -as evident in OT Ezekiel 22:29-31. NIV.
29 The people of the land practice extortion and commit robbery; they oppress the poor and needy and mistreat the foreigner, denying them justice.
30 “I looked for someone among them who would build up the wall and stand before me in the gap on behalf of the land so I would not have to destroy it, but I found no one. 31 So I will pour out my wrath on them and consume them with my fiery anger, bringing down on their own heads all they have done, declares the Sovereign Lord.”