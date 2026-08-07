Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Dr. Defiant's avatar
Dr. Defiant
20h

Excellent point re Saudis already short of money.

That's what I thought when I heard about the defence pact between the three clowns: MBS, Sharif, and Erdogan. How are they going to finance this "alliance" when Saudis cannot export?

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palmi moller's avatar
palmi moller
2h

Gentlemen; The two of you are amazing! Fact based and morally correct. Thank you!

I would like to make a comment on how you ended your conversation. It was incredibly powerful to compare how we ended the war with Japan (WW2) and the destruction of Gaza. (I'm originally from Iceland, but lived in the USA for most of my long life.) The USA has changed dramatically for the worse over the past 25 years. Racism has come back with a vengeance; women are treated like 2nd class citizens; and stupidity is on the rise. How do we explain the acceptance of support for Trump?

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