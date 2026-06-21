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Nakayama
4h

Hizbullah suffers as a non-state actor. Without a sufficient industrial base, Hizbullah cannot continue the resistance for the longer term. If Iran cannot do enough for Gaza (too far) and Egypt is not willing (bought off by the US), then Gaza is a goner, and Iran has to protect Hizbullah one way or another.

However, as an outsider without any experience in the region. I see that Hizbullah CAN be severely strangled in a way similar to strangling Gaza: (1) Seal off the eastern boundaries of Lebanon facing Syria. (2) Seal off the north side of Hizbullah by boosting the Lebanese government to maintain transport barriers from Turkey, Syria, and between Lebanon and Hizbullah-controlled zones. The Lebanese army does not need to move south, only to stop the blood flow to the south. (3) Israel's naval forces will seal off the Mediterranean side. As a result, Israel will claim all natural resource rights under the sea and strangle Hizbullah's economic relationship with other zones.

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