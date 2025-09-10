The Eighth Front – Israel’s Love of Assassinations /

A Successful Attack -- ‘Once again, there was a hostage deal to torpedo, a Qatar-gate investigation to obscure, and a Netanyahu trial to delay’ /

‘The death of the hostages will breathe new life into the revenge that drives the war’ /

“Netanyahu’s most frightening appointment to date” -- A declared fascist and extreme religious settler, Major General Zini set to be appointed head of Shin Bet /

The aim of deposing the Attorney General is to have Netanyahu’s trial and all investigations related to him canceled /

Interview with Benny Barbash, protest leader and playwright: ‘Remnants of the dead and remnants of the living will return’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].

An Eighth Front – Israel is in love with assassinations (Yossi Melman, Haaretz intelligence commentator & former Shin Bet official)

The Eighth Front – or Who’s Even Counting. The IDF announced that the Air Force struck the Hamas leadership [yesterday]. In Doha, Qatar … Wait a second — didn’t we already eliminate the Hamas leadership in Lebanon, Haniyeh in Tehran, and Deif and the Sinwars in Gaza? The IDF, Mossad, and this time Shin Bet under Bibi’s direction, are in love with assassinations as a substitute for policy and strategy.

A Successful Attack: “There was once again a hostage deal to torpedo, a Qatar-gate investigation to obscure, and a Netanyahu trial to delay” (Uri Misgav, informal protest spokesperson):

The attack was successful. The return of the hostages and the end of the war have been torpedoed. Opposition leader Lapid has already offered his congratulations. The media is jubilant. Soon, [Netanyahu’s] tightening trial will also be postponed, and when someone tweets about the tightening Qatar-gate investigation, they will be told, “Hey, but we attacked Qatar!” Our hostages and soldiers, as well as the civilians, women, and children in Gaza who will die in another round of bloodshed, are just the silver platter on which the state of Bibistan was served. At least for a few more months … The purpose was to sabotage a hostage deal and ceasefire that Hamas was about to approve, and to dismantle Qatar-gate, which is about to close in on the necks of the traitors and [Netanyahu’s] Qatari agents.

The so-called negotiations with Hamas were nothing more than a charade (Haaretz Editorial):