Netanyahu to meet Trump on Tuesday in DC; Iran tops the agenda /

‘Sinking in the polls, ahead of the meeting, Netanyahu lays groundwork for Israel to rejoin Iran war’ /

Ronen Bergman — ‘How Netanyahu makes Reality fit his Propaganda’ —“Suddenly someone from Israel leaks to the Wall Street Journal ... that Israeli intelligence has discovered that Iran is smuggling centrifuges to ‘Mount Makoush’ [Pickaxe Mountain]”

Ma’ariv: ‘Netanyahu and his associates are using the WSJ leaks regarding Pickaxe Mountain to sway public opinion ahead of his planned meeting with Trump’ /

Amos Harel — ‘Israeli Security Officials warn Netanyahu’s political interests could reignite Iran war; Israeli sources briefed the Wall Street Journal – which for Netanyahu’s Office is emerging as a favourite means of curated leaks – on the dangers that reside in “Pickaxe Mountain”’ /

Ben Caspit — ‘US sobers up from the illusion of the MoU; US forces prepare for possible ground operation around Bandar Abbas port’ /

Ronen Bergman — ‘US may launch broad and severe attack on Iran as early as today [24 July] as preparations seem to indicate. Will Israel take part? Trump said it would if he told it to’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].