De-escalation for Trump increasingly beyond reach
Judge Napolitano interviews Alastair Crooke, 20 July 2026
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You know, Mr. Crooke, you've got a bit of a Daniel Craig look to you.
Could you be the REAL James Bond?
The next time I speak with His Majesty, I'm going to see if we can't get you issued a 'Double 0' number. Blofeld would be no match for you.
Two things leap out at me from this interview, really. Actually, a lot more, but this is a start. The first is Mr. Crooke did verify for me something that I thought but wasn't completely sure of, and that was that Iran has not attacked Israel since the ceasefire. In "theory," Iran has concerns about Lebanon and Gaza, and that is in theory only. Only one nation is attacking both, and you would think that IF these two regions were truly important to Iran, they would - since they have proven their capabilities - attack that nation, but they don't. That says something to me, but not to anyone else it appears.
The second very big glaring thing was something that "Judge" Napolitano, a so called legal expert said. He stated that Iran under international law has authority over Hormuz, and that is bullshit. They have authority over their territorial waters in Hormuz, not the entire strait. Both Oman and the UAE have territorial waters in the strait and that is THEIR authority. The same is true of Yemen and the Bab-el-Mendab. Attacking ships in another nation's territorial waters is an act of war.
I am not at all sure what the "intent" of any of the players are in this war, or, in fact, who they are. The City of London, as an example, is a significant player in that much of the maritime insurance is issued from there. The "MOU" that everyone talks about as if it actually was meaningful was never expected or intended by Iran to be operable. No one can control Israel, and they thrust that in for the simple reason as to make it look like the US was never going to honor it. The signature of Trump on a piece of paper that only says "we will thing about it" has no significance to start with since the paper had no significance to start with. It IS, however, being used to wage a war against Trump's integrity, if he has any.
Netanyahu is not fighting a war of expansion, he is attempting a religious war that will eventually lead to greater Israel, and his own salvation. Only through Armageddon can all of his hopes be accomplished, and I am sure that is behind, to a degree, the way the Iranians are fighting their war. As before, Netanyahu is trying to induce Iran to attack Israel through the use of US military power. So far it has not succeeded, but Iran is forcing the US to use Israeli bases, and shortly will have no way around NOT attacking Israel, and that is what Netanyahu wants. As soon as Iran starts hitting US forces in Israel, he can rally Israelis to the nearly suicidal attack on Iran and thus finally get Armageddon and the coming of the Zionist Messiah, AND greater Israel since there will be no enemies left in the region. Is he right? We are going to find out sooner than we want.