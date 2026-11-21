Ben Caspit: Netanyahu pushing for 4-7 day Iran strike, “not all-out war” /
Senior Israeli source: ‘Without Iran war, Netanyahu has no chance of staying in office’ /
Netanyahu pushing for a ‘preventative’ Iran attack despite ‘no immediate Iran threat’ /
Anna Barsky: Eisenkot confirms should negotiations fail by 6 Dec, he will put a Minority Government (supported by Arab Parties) to the vote /
Ben Caspit: “Four Leaders, Zero Direction: The ‘Change Bloc’ is playing poker with our lives” /
+972 Magazine: ‘Palestinian-led parties winning 19 seats means Netanyahu cannot form a government. Period’
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
Netanyahu pushing for 4-7 day Iran strike, “not all-out war”; Senior Israeli source: ‘Without Iran war, Netanyahu has no chance of staying in office’ (Ben Caspit, 20 Nov):
Key points —
Netanyahu is pushing for an immediate, short and hard-hitting strike against Iran … Israel is trying to convince the Trump administration that it has a window of opportunity to act before the Democrats take control of Congress in January and prevent Trump from resuming the war with Iran, a senior Israeli official [said]. [However], he acknowledged, the Americans are suspicious of Netanyahu’s urgency in pressing Trump to authorize strikes now, given their concerns that [Netanyahu] wants to put the country on a war footing to remain in power …
Israel’s latest proposal to the Trump administration calls for an intensive bombing campaign lasting four to seven days rather than an all-out war … “This can be achieved in a relatively short time and at low costs,” [a] senior Israeli official said, explaining [Israel’s] proposal … [Howver] the senior Israeli official noted that Netanyahu’s envoys, Mossad Director Gofman and Dermer, have encountered skepticism about the PM’s motives during recent … meetings in the US …