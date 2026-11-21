Ben Caspit: Netanyahu pushing for 4-7 day Iran strike, “not all-out war” /

Senior Israeli source: ‘Without Iran war, Netanyahu has no chance of staying in office’ /

Netanyahu pushing for a ‘preventative’ Iran attack despite ‘no immediate Iran threat’ /

Anna Barsky: Eisenkot confirms should negotiations fail by 6 Dec, he will put a Minority Government (supported by Arab Parties) to the vote /

Ben Caspit: “Four Leaders, Zero Direction: The ‘Change Bloc’ is playing poker with our lives” /

+972 Magazine: ‘Palestinian-led parties winning 19 seats means Netanyahu cannot form a government. Period’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Netanyahu pushing for 4-7 day Iran strike, “not all-out war”; Senior Israeli source: ‘Without Iran war, Netanyahu has no chance of staying in office’ (Ben Caspit, 20 Nov):

Key points —