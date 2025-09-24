“We are witnessing the final stage in the nazification of Israeli society”; “Zionism, in all its forms, must be brought to an end” (Orly Noy)

‘The Israeli Sparta-Athens war was decided long ago. The Spartans won. “Athenian” Israelis have already immigrated’

‘The murderous right won’t transfer power in elections; It will use all legal and illegal means to remain in power’

Bennett warns Israel’s Security Leaders against colluding with Netanyahu on postponing elections by leveraging Iran

‘A historic Israel-Syria peace deal will give Netanyahu another period of freedom of action in Gaza’

Moral Injury and Mental Strain is Breaking IDF Soldiers – ‘Moral injuries have scarred their souls’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].

“It must be said clearly: Zionism, in all its forms, must be brought to an end” (Orly Noy, +972 Magazine):

‘Israel is unleashing a holocaust in Gaza, and it cannot be dismissed as the will of the country’s current fascist leaders alone. This horror runs deeper than Netanyahu, Ben Gvir, and Smotrich. What we are witnessing is the final stage in the nazification of Israeli society. [The] denazification process must begin now, and it starts with refusal. Refusal not only to take an active part in Gaza’s destruction, but to put on the uniform at all. The Gaza holocaust was made possible by the embrace of the ethno-supremacist logic inherent to Zionism. Therefore it must be said clearly: Zionism, in all its forms, cannot be cleansed of the stain of this crime. It must be brought to an end’.

‘The Israeli Sparta-Athens war was decided long ago. The Spartans won. “Athenian” Israelis have already immigrated’ (Rogel Alpha, Haaretz):

‘Citizens of Israel, you are alone. You are isolated. You are hated. And it’s not because of anything bad you’ve done. It’s only because you are proud Jews who refuse to be slaughtered and insist on your basic right to defend yourselves against slaughter and rape … This situation is not expected to change; that’s the way it is. There is a tunnel, but it has no enD. The moment you defeat one enemy, another will rise to destroy you …Forget Israel. It’s over. Dead. I hereby declare the establishment of Super-Sparta. [The] kidnapped are dead. Redeeming captives is a luxury you cannot afford … The war is eternal and necessary … Europe turns its back on you because Muslim immigrants have taken it over. Hamas leaders abroad can flee, but they cannot hide. As for you—you have nowhere to flee, but you can hide. Here. Under my wings’ … And those who reject Super-Sparta? … Where are the Athenians? Those who advocate for an open society … Unfortunately, they are far less determined than the Spartans; or they support the vision of Sparta but believe it should be marketed in a softened version that won’t scare the stock market. There is no Athens in Israel. There is Athens in Greece, and “Athenian” Israelis are considering buying property there and immigrating. The Israeli Sparta-Athens war was decided long ago. The Spartans won the battle …

A “Political Tsunami” hits Israel: