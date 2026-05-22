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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
15h

When there are no police in the neighborhood, or when the self-titled policeman is actually the biggest bully in the neighborhood, what tactics would you choose to maintain peace? An eye for an eye, no more, and no less. And make sure that your neighbors know.

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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
12h

Mr. Crooke...Early in this interview, you referred to 'Field Marshall' Munir. Isn't he basically 'the power' in Pakistan and not the elected government?

A rather stunning comment yesterday in your discussion with Mario Nawfal that Mr. Trump "has no agency" in relation to his relationship with Israel. The inevitable outcome if this position is correct is that if Bibi wants another war with Iran, Mr. Trump will give him one.

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