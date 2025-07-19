Alastair Crooke:

The world is looking with a certain surprise at Trump seemingly self-destructing and the presidency coming to an end. The big picture I see is that this is the cross-over point in the effort to maintain US dollar hegemony:

The egregious misreadings of the ground are almost inexplicable -- the complete misreading of China; that China would collapse at the imposition of tariffs and would give up. It wouldn’t have any cards to play and wouldn’t be able to come back and negotiate. Similarly, the complete misreading of Russia: that it was weak and not capable of winning the war. That Russia could easily be toppled if there was sufficient pressure inside the country that would mean we would have a western proxy come in and it would be the 1990s all over again.

And the same misreading in Iran -- which was bad because clearly both Washington and Israel believed that Iran was a complete house of cards. We saw this clearly on 13 June when the surprise attack was launched on Iran by Israel. Trump was clearly involved and US was clearly a unified part of the attack. Preparations had clearly been going on for months, even extending into years -- pre-positioning equipment, preparing Azerbaijan, preparing the Kurds, and sabotage groups going in. It was clearly a very detailed and sophisticated plan. It had a huge initial success in the sense that it did decapitate key members of Iran’s military command and assassinated a dozen nuclear scientists at home with their families. At the time Trump was calling a number of people saying he was expecting what the Israelis had presented to him -- that this decapitation would lead to the complete collapse of Iran. That Iran would fold and it would be like Syria. Well, they got it totally wrong, as what it has done is spur an outpouring of Shi’i fervour and Iranian nationalist, particularly amongst the young.