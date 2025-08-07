Ukraine Brinkmanship -- Did Trump Just Trigger Nuclear Escalation?
Danny Haiphong interviews Alastair Crooke, 7 Aug 2025
Are we headed for nuclear war? Former British diplomat and geopolitical analyst Alastair Crooke reveals the dangers of US-Russia escalations as the Ukraine conflict reaches a decisive breaking point.
Tariffs. I thought that tariffs were paid to the government by the buyer, not the seller. Secondary tariffs seem to me to be only effective if they can be applied through the use of the dollar and the SWIFT system. That is, if India and, say, Panama, are working a deal for Russian oil through India, or, apparently, any other Indian product, as long as they are doing their trade in their own currencies, or even Euros at this point, no US tariff can affect that trade since it is outside of the SWIFT system or at least, not done in dollars. The "process" might be able to insert a tariff if the deal is done in dollars, but if you don't use the process, you use the one developed by China and Russia, the "process" will not insert a tariff. It seems "secondary tariffs" will only drive the flight from the western financial system to an even faster pace. This doesn't look like a war against BRICS+, it looks like a war FOR BRICS+.
The "nuclear sniffer" was flying around a site used in the past by the USSR for open air nuclear testing. There was talk, I think in the same article he showed or a similar one, about the "nuclear powered" cruise missile that Russia is developing, and this site would be a logical region to test the engine. It is reasonable to believe that US intelligence was aware of an eminent test of that missile - I would presume a static test of the engine - and the plane was there to gather information about it.
In reference to the threat made by Trump in the post shown, note he said "a threat to the US Foreign Policy" as well. He did not seem to suggest that this was only a security issue. Since the US has NO foreign policy beyond bullying at this time, anything logical would be a threat to it, and the Russians are logical and non-confrontational.
Middle East-
It was nice to hear Alastair talking about the religious nature of the war. A great description of exactly how Israel is fighting in the middle east. What is fascinating to me, is that he does not seem to equate the importance of Netanyahu's promise to the Rebbe to start Armageddon before he leaves power to the war - he is supposed to be there to pass control of Israel TO the Messiah. And he sees ONLY the end of the war with the ending of Israel. Sadly, there IS potentially 2 other ending, both of them horrible for the rest of the world. The first being that Moshiach DOES come in support of Israel, and destroys its enemies and enslaves the rest of us, or "like a mad dog, Israel will take the world with her" with the Samson Option.