Ma’ariv: “Netanyahu’s nightmare — His coalition’s chances of securing 61 seats have plummeted to an unimaginable level” /

Times of Israel: Can political violence be averted?

Netanyahu’s Electoral Strategy — ‘Preventing the formation of any other government is tantamount to a victory in which he remains interim PM’ /

Ha’aretz: Losing Touch With Reality — Israeli watchdog FakeReporter warns of “immeasurably effective internal influence campaign being conducted ... to disrupt the election in Israel” /

Ha’aretz: The Dark Tech Running Israel’s Election Campaigns /

Trojan Horses Quit Likud — Are Gilad Erdan and Yuli Edelstein Netanyahu proxies? /

Can ‘Israeli Arabs’ shatter Netanyahu’s election maths? /

Klein Halevi, Senior Fellow, Shalom Hartman Institute: ‘What if Netanyahu wins reelection? “I can’t even allow myself to think about the possibility”’ /

Ha’aretz Editorial: Pre-Election Land Grab — “Smotrich’s ‘decisive plan’ is in full swing” /

Haaretz: “The Time Has Come to Move Beyond Zionism and Become Israelis”

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

“Netanyahu’s nightmare: His coalition’s chances of securing 61 seats have plummeted to an unimaginable level” (Matti Tuchfeld, Ma’ariv, 9 August):