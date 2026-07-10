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Claudia Palmeira's avatar
Claudia Palmeira
7h

You Mr Crooke is the best of the best! It's really important to have your knowledge and wisdom, it gives us a little hope for a better time!

Your generosity is a kind of inspiration for all of the journalists and everyone who have a channel.

Thanks a lot for the great work you have been doing!

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Paul P.'s avatar
Paul P.
6h

Dear Mr. Crooke;

We all benefit greatly from your breadth of past experience and knowledge. Thanks also to your team for the translation of Israel's Press articles available to us.

Our government attended the NATO Summit in Ankara that led me to a brief statement on their website. One point referenced "... the long-term threat Russia poses to Euro-Atlantic security and stability..."

What threat? What security? What stability?

The US's Military Industrial Congressional Complex and their persistent interference in other country's affairs have long been a much bigger threat. Today's Ukraine conflict is among many - all woven through decades of lies, deceptions, assassinations, and more.

Trump's threats - out in plain site!

Now, we the people are left to find the facts for ourselves as trust evaporates.

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