Ben Caspit: ‘An “End of the Road” Atmosphere in Netanyahu’s Inner Circle’ /

Anshell Pfeffer: ‘Netanyahu’s shadow will still loom’ /

Ma’ariv: Trump’s Inner Circle Signals Preference for Unity Government — Ideas far removed from political realities in Israel /

Liberman: “Netanyahu is Betraying the State”; Demands Criminal Investigation on Charges of Treason /

Corrupt Deal on Camera — Netanyahu offers Rabbi Suspected of Sexual Offences position of Deputy Minister in return for withdrawal from election /

Raz Zimmet: After elections, a new Iran strategy needed — ‘An agreement with real value is preferable to resuming war without clear purpose’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Eisenkot: ‘Netanyahu relying on fear-mongering, lies and threats, including images of atomic bombs in Tel Aviv. This time, it won’t work’:

“Netanyahu, my eyes are on you. The man during whose watch the greatest disaster in the state’s history occurred refuses to understand that Israel’s security is not a political bargaining chip, the lives of Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers are not forfeit, and the State of Israel is not his personal property. I place my full trust in Chief of Staff Zamir … who act[s] out of professional responsibility to the state’s security. We will not allow the IDF to be turned into a tool in Netanyahu’s survival campaign. I warn Netanyahu: Do not dare place your political interests above the state’s security. Holding the elections on time and completing the democratic process is a central component of Israel’s national resilience; we will not allow you to endanger Israel’s future in order to preserve your rule. In two days, Israeli citizens will put an end to the rule of recklessness and restore responsibility, statesmanship, and Israel’s security. I commit”.

Yair Lapid:

“Yesterday, Netanyahu announced that the security aid from the US is over and sanctions are going to crush our economy. This morning, he posted a video in which an atomic bomb lands on Tel Aviv. This evening, it was reported that he wants to lead to escalation and confrontation with Iran just to delay the elections. The man has gone off the rails”.

Col. Udi Evental:

“The man who brought us “total victory” on all fronts … suddenly terrifies us with an Iranian nuclear bomb. Another term of the one who made himself “radioactive” in the world and, worst of all, in the US, will dismantle Israel in less than two years. The Iranians won’t even need to take risks. He’s lost it. Unfit”.

Yaron Avraham, Political Correspondent, Channel 12: ‘An exceptional confrontation between IDF Chief Zamir and Netanyahu on the issue of Iran just before the election’:

‘An unprecedented confrontation between the [IDF] Chief of Staff and the PM that reached its peak … in the last day. The issue: the Iranian matter and fears by [IDF Chief of Staff] Zamir that Netanyahu and the political echelon might lead to a scenario of miscalculation against Iran just before the elections … Sources knowledgeable of the details: Fears of the military echelon from an attempt to exploit the Iranian issue for political momentum, a claim that political figures deny and argue is an outright lie … In the last days, Zamir received a directive from the political echelon but requested an in-depth discussion before execution and also requested legal authorisations signed by the political echelon for the move. A senior security official: History will not forget the role Zamir played here in the last few days. All the details in this report have been approved by the military censorship

Ben Caspit: An “End of the Road” Atmosphere in Netanyahu’s Inner Circle:

Netanyahu knows that a significant portion of those who voted for him last time are simply unable to do so again ... They are unwilling to swallow [his] lies once more … If the predictions regarding the overall voter turnout ... come to pass, the chances of Winter and the Hendel-Zelicha ticket crossing the threshold are slim. Even Feiglin and Smotrich will have to work hard. This is a situation Netanyahu is unfamiliar with; it is unprecedented. On the other side, Eizenkot has succeeded … organiz[ing] the bloc in an ideal fashion. Everyone is linked by surplus-vote agreements; no votes will be wasted. Despite the criticism and internal squabbles, the bloc has momentum. The downward trend and slide in the polls have been halted … A sense that “it is possible” is taking hold of the public discourse.

Ben Caspit:

‘Scenario for tomorrow — Extremist elements, some from the settlements … will try to reach mixed cities or Arab villages in Israel in an organised manner on Election Day. Provocations, riots, setting the area ablaze ... presenting them on social media as “Arabs against Jews” … Alerts have been passed to the Police and Shin Bet … The provocateurs’ goal is … to energize Netanyahu’s voters who feel like “saving the Jews” and to suppress voting on the other side”.

Anshell Pfeffer: ‘Netanyahu’s shadow will still loom’ :

If Netanyahu … win[s] and remain[s] in office, it will simply mean that the current clusterf*ck continues unabated. Our situation will worsen ... If Eisenkot or another opposition leader manages to form a government, it will be the start of a very gradual shift in direction ... but far from a total change. Certainly not the end of an era; at least not yet. Netanyahu may well lose. But he will still be here, in command of a large political camp … planning yet another comeback. Even in opposition, he will dominate the agenda, challenging his successors, forcing them to take belligerent positions … He’s not going away anytime soon … A bottle full of poison pills awaits the next PM ... the outgoing government inflamed each and every one of Israel’s crises and resolved none. The legacy of the last four years won’t be wiped out by an election.

Channel 13: Corrupt Deal on Camera — Netanyahu offers Rabbi Suspected of Sexual Offences position of Deputy Minister for withdrawal from election race:

Footage revealed by Channel 13 News shows Education Minister Kisch at the home of Rabbi Abergel, where he connects the PM to a phone conversation. A political deal was struck: the Rabbi — suspected of sexually abusing women and minors and had established a party to run against Shas—would withdraw from the race in exchange for the position of Deputy Minister in the next government, along with additional funding. Abergil agreed to withdraw in exchange for budgets promised to his community.

Liberman: “Netanyahu Is Betraying the State”; Demands Criminal Investigation on Charges of Treason (Anna Barsky, Ma’ariv):