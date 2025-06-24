Strategic Defeat? — ‘A cease-fire was the only option to avoid a prolonged war of attrition’ /

Ronen Bergman: “There is a great advantage in this solution … Each side will be able to tell its people the story it wants” /

Ben Caspit (24 June): ‘Given the reality, this is the time to step back – when we’re at our peak’ /

Ben Caspit (23 June): ‘We have reached the stars. Victory belongs to the State of Israel. What we have seen since the October 7 disaster is a correction’ /

“Bibi is finished, now it's our turn” (Leading National Religious daily) /

Yigal Sarna: “What does this say about our mental structure as Israelis? Because from within us [Netanyahu] emerged. Our shadow figure. The monster” /

Ronen Bergman: “The beheading forum, which decided the fates of [Iranian] scientists sat down and decided who would be ranked at level A … and who at levels B, C or D”

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political and security commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].

Ronen Bergman: “Each side will be able to tell its people the story it wants – Khamenei that he destroyed Tel Aviv, and Netanyahu and Trump that they eliminated the Iranian nuclear program for the world” —