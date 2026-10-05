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DiaDhuit's avatar
DiaDhuit
Oct 5

Any chance of you uploading any of your lectures ?

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Number Six's avatar
Number Six
Oct 8

Dear Sir Alastair--

You act coy as to the question of Donald Trump’s “enthrallment,” offering no insight, while the simple answer is Jeffrey Epstein.

Why do you fail to offer insight as to access agents and honeytrap operations?

Is it because you have not only run them, but are “enthralled” by them?

Even for an Englishman, you appear to be a homosexual.

As a typical officer of MI6, has this compromised you?

Have you a taste for boys?

Regards,

TS

Timothy Shelley, J.D., Ph.D.

www.fightingmonarch.com

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