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THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
No posts
Any chance of you uploading any of your lectures ?
Dear Sir Alastair--
You act coy as to the question of Donald Trump’s “enthrallment,” offering no insight, while the simple answer is Jeffrey Epstein.
Why do you fail to offer insight as to access agents and honeytrap operations?
Is it because you have not only run them, but are “enthralled” by them?
Even for an Englishman, you appear to be a homosexual.
As a typical officer of MI6, has this compromised you?
Have you a taste for boys?
Regards,
TS
Timothy Shelley, J.D., Ph.D.
www.fightingmonarch.com