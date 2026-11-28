Unity Government Drama, Netanyahu’s “Ploy” — Lieberman warns Netanyahu attempting to filibuster until Eisenkot’s mandate expires /

Ma’ariv: Netanyahu Proposes Rotation of PM’s role with Eisenkot … In 3–4 Months Time — Lieberman warns Eisenkot, ‘It’s a Ploy’/

Anna Barsky: Eisenkot Steaming Ahead to Form a Government /

Ben Caspit: A final “Bibi-style” trap for Eisenkot? No eulogy yet for Netanyahu despite “end-of-term” atmosphere in PM’s Office

Caspit: Trump resists Netanyahu’s push for imminent Iran military action. Could Israel go it alone? /

Lieberman: “Netanyahu and Katz have lost their sanity … [They’re] playing with fire for political reasons” /

Anna Barsky: Change Bloc concerned Netanyahu will order independent Iran attack, without coordinating with Trump /

Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate: ‘A targeted Israeli 4-7 day strike could ignite the entire regional front; Won’t fundamentally change the situation, nor bring down Iranian regime, “nor remove any immediate or existential threat for the simple reason that there are currently no such threats”’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Unity Government Drama, Netanyahu’s “Ploy” — Lieberman warns Netanyahu attempting to filibuster until Eisenkot’s mandate expires

Anna Barsky (28 Nov): The Change Bloc’s weekend marked by intense talks, amid an understanding that Netanyahu expected to announce on [28 Nov] night his willingness to serve as the second prime minister in a rotation [with Eisenkot]. The bloc is pressuring Eisenkot: Don’t delay, announce “I’ve succeeded” at the beginning of the week. Even if Bennett demands more time to advance a unity government with Likud, the bloc sees this as an attempt to buy time. Put Bennett to the test: If he is still part of the Change Bloc, he should join the government. The Likud proposal (just published): Eisenkot will serve first [as PM] in the rotation for two years …

Netanyahu Proposes Rotation of PM’s role with Eisenkot … In 3–4 Months Time; Lieberman warns Eisenkot, ‘It’s a Ploy’ (Ma’ariv):

Netanyahu wrote on X [28 Nov evening] that he is willing to serve second in the rotation, given the situation with Iran: “In light of the severity of the existential threat”. However, it should be noted that Ben Caspit reported that Netanyahu’s condition—which he did not mention in his statement—is that the rotation take place only in 3–4 months. Netanyahu referred to the security situation and wrote: “Naturally, I need to lead the unity government, or at least be first in the rotation. But given the severity of the existential threat and the possibility that a government will be formed that lacks the ability to deal with this threat, my responsibility as a leader compels me to set everything aside—including the principle of the largest party—and agree that Eisenkot will serve first as PM, while I will serve as alternate PM ... I expect that, in light of [this], we will immediately begin genuine, sincere, and accelerated negotiations ... to establish a national unity government that will ward off the dangers and ensure Israel’s security and future”. In other words, Netanyahu will remain PM and will hand over to Eisenkot (for two years) in 3–4 months [time], Caspit writes. “In other words: a unity government is sworn in, Netanyahu is sworn in as PM and switches places with Eizenkot in [3-4 months]. The intention, apparently, is to navigate the tensions with Iran. The likelihood that Eisenkot will agree seems very low”. According to Caspit, the main goal of such a move may be to buy more time. Caspit raised the possibility of coordination between Bennett and Netanyahu … The question arises: Is Bennett coordinating with Netanyahu?” he wrote. “The answer will come this week. The Change Bloc believes so … If [Netanyahu] tries to cheat, as is his habit, he’ll have a government thrown in his face—a government that Bennett won’t stand in the way of.” Lieberman [has] warned Eizenkot that “Netanyahu will try to thwart the formation of the Change Government at any cost. I do not rule out the possibility that he will offer Eizenkot a rotation arrangement, in which Netanyahu would be second in command, but it must be clear to everyone: this is merely a ploy. Especially after yesterday’s developments in court, Netanyahu wants new elections more than anything. Therefore, he will drag out the negotiations on a ‘unity’ government until the very last moment, look for a pretext to derail them, and even if such a government is formed, he will try to create a crisis within a few months to drag Israel back into elections.”

Eisenkot Steaming Ahead to Form a Government (Anna Barsky):

Eisenkot’s Change Bloc is determined to sign all the coalition agreements and put them on the table by [2 Dec] at the latest, including the agreement with United Torah Judaism [UTJ]. The goal is to finalise all details among the bloc’s four parties … If Netanyahu does not step forward [27-28 Nov] and declare that, for the good of the country, he is willing to make a difficult and painful concession and take second place in a rotation arrangement, then on [29 Nov] UTJ will move full steam ahead toward finalising an agreement with the Change Bloc. Emerging portfolio assignments: Lieberman - Defence Minister; Bennett - Finance Ministry; Yair Lapid - Foreign Minister; Yair Golan - Minister of Internal Security [including the Police]. In the Change Bloc, they believe it is entirely possible that Netanyahu will publicly call on Eisenkot to form a unity government and declare his willingness to serve as the second prime minister in a rotation—with the aim of tripping up Eisenkot and making it harder for him to form a government with the ultra-Orthodox. Lieberman believes there is a strong chance that, after the government is formed, at least three Likud MKs can be brought into the new coalition.

A final “Bibi-style” trap for Eisenkot? — Already an “end-of-term” atmosphere in the PM’s Office, but not yet time to eulogise Netanyahu (Ben Caspit):