Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
6h

Sending a wave of thankfulness and honour for your 5-star analyses - from Third watch Canada at Canada's Eastern Gate

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Claudia Palmeira's avatar
Claudia Palmeira
3h

Dear Mr Crooke it's really important for us to have your knowledge and wisdom about the situation!

Thanks a lot for that!

Lots of love to you and your wife!

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