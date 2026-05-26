Fear as a Deterrent to War
Judge Napolitano interviews Alastair Crooke, 26 May 2026
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Dear Mr Crooke it's really important for us to have your knowledge and wisdom about the situation!
Thanks a lot for that!
Lots of love to you and your wife!