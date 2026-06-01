Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Gerry's avatar
Gerry
9h

Thank you, Alastair.

I do wish that Judge Napolitano would stop wasting over two and a minutes at the start of the video before the interview gets started. Please pass this comment onto him for his consideration.

I much prefer the interviews you do with interviewers who get straight down to business and listen attentively for as long as is required while you present your superb analysis.

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