From 'No Deal' to a 'Long Skirmish War’ — Has Netanyahu vetoed a Deal?
Judge Napolitano interviews Alastair Crooke, 1 June 2026
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Thank you, Alastair.
I do wish that Judge Napolitano would stop wasting over two and a minutes at the start of the video before the interview gets started. Please pass this comment onto him for his consideration.
I much prefer the interviews you do with interviewers who get straight down to business and listen attentively for as long as is required while you present your superb analysis.