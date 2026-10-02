Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

4 Comments

User's avatar
Claudia Palmeira's avatar
Claudia Palmeira
Oct 2

OMG Mr Crooke we need you so much! Really!

We need your knowledge and wisdom about the situation, and your knowledge makes us feel a little hope and most importantly that we are having the truth!

I am always looking forward to listening you.

Thanks a lot!

Reply
Share
Number Six's avatar
Number Six
Oct 5

Dear Sir Alastair:

What do you make of the severance of diplomatic ties between Eritrea and Ethiopia?

My understanding is that both countries have been historically friendly to Iran, while the Ethiopians started things by claiming that Eritrea was acting against them.

How does this relate to the competing yet friendly interests of the Russians and the Chinese, as they exercise influence over Ethiopia and Eritrea?

And how does this relate to the growing power of the Houthis on the other side of the Strait of Mandeb?

Regards,

TS

Timothy Shelley, J.D., Ph.D.

www.fightingmonarch.com

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Conflicts Forum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture