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THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
No posts
OMG Mr Crooke we need you so much! Really!
We need your knowledge and wisdom about the situation, and your knowledge makes us feel a little hope and most importantly that we are having the truth!
I am always looking forward to listening you.
Thanks a lot!
Dear Sir Alastair:
What do you make of the severance of diplomatic ties between Eritrea and Ethiopia?
My understanding is that both countries have been historically friendly to Iran, while the Ethiopians started things by claiming that Eritrea was acting against them.
How does this relate to the competing yet friendly interests of the Russians and the Chinese, as they exercise influence over Ethiopia and Eritrea?
And how does this relate to the growing power of the Houthis on the other side of the Strait of Mandeb?
Regards,
TS
Timothy Shelley, J.D., Ph.D.
www.fightingmonarch.com