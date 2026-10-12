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THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
No posts
Alistair Crooke is the most knowledgeable commentator on world history
that I have encountered on substack. I can’t praise him enough!