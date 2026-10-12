Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Sugar Timpane's avatar
Sugar Timpane
Oct 12

Alistair Crooke is the most knowledgeable commentator on world history

that I have encountered on substack. I can’t praise him enough!

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