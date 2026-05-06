Senior Military Commentator Alon Ben David on the “the Moral and Disciplinary Breakdown Permeating the IDF”, “the Near-Total Dysfunction of Public Systems” and Israel’s ‘Moral Breakdown’

“[IDF Chief] Zamir will be required to return the IDF to the fundamentals of order, values and discipline in a society that is breaking away from all its norms … The barbarism we see on the streets of Israel and among its elected representatives is seeping deep into the Army, threatening to undermine its foundations and turn it into a wild militia devoid of any discipline or values … The crimes committed [in the West Bank] almost daily ... tarnish us all, Israelis, as war criminals”.

Major (res.) Yitzhak Brik: “Illusions of Victory”: Israel’s political & military echelons lied — “Iranian ballistic missiles were not intercepted at all. Sometimes “David’s Sling” missiles were launched just to create the appearance of an interception attempt”

Col. (retd.) Eldad Shavit: Trump’s Victory Trap -- ‘Trump has already tried to sell the American public and the world the image of victory against Iran. However, it has repeatedly become clear that this narrative is unfounded’

Yossi Yehoshua: Hizbullah’s Strategic Drones are Changing the ‘Rules of the Game’ — ‘With enemies on all its borders, Israel faces a new reality: Obstacles and stationed forces can be bypassed, and at relatively low cost, swarms of drones can be launched deep into its territory’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political and security commentators, predominantly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].