Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Claudia Palmeira's avatar
Claudia Palmeira
Oct 13

Dear Mr Crooke it's always so good to listen to you! Your knowledge and wisdom are really important for us. I am trying to listen everything that you are saying about the situation in West Asia, but right now we all here in Brazil are fighting for our country not became a terrible place to live. Everyone that cares about the real DEMOCRACY are fighting for LULA reelection.

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