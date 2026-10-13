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THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
No posts
Dear Mr Crooke it's always so good to listen to you! Your knowledge and wisdom are really important for us. I am trying to listen everything that you are saying about the situation in West Asia, but right now we all here in Brazil are fighting for our country not became a terrible place to live. Everyone that cares about the real DEMOCRACY are fighting for LULA reelection.