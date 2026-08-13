Iran & Russia Give Up on Diplomacy & Go on the Offensive
Glenn Diesen interviews Alastair Crooke, 13 August 2026
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You Mr Crooke is a real treasure for all of us!
It's really important to have your knowledge, generosity and wisdom, it gives us a little hope!
It's a real desire to see the Epstein Regime and Baby Killers going to be punish in any way possible.
Thanks a lot Mr Crooke!