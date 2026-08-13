Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

1 Comment

User's avatar
Claudia Palmeira's avatar
Claudia Palmeira
3h

You Mr Crooke is a real treasure for all of us!

It's really important to have your knowledge, generosity and wisdom, it gives us a little hope!

It's a real desire to see the Epstein Regime and Baby Killers going to be punish in any way possible.

Thanks a lot Mr Crooke!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Conflicts Forum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture