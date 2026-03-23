Iran is warning of reciprocal retaliation if the United States or Israel targets Tehran’s power grid, while Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi argues that the U.S.—despite being a superpower—has lost control of its foreign policy. At the same time, a key question is emerging: has Washington benefited from Iranian strikes affecting Qatari LNG, which supplies part of Europe’s gas needs, by positioning the U.S. as an even more indispensable energy supplier, similar to how America’s role expanded in Europe’s energy market after Nord Stream? Alastair Crooke joins Syriana Analysis to connect the dots and unpack the implications of these signals for escalation, energy leverage, and the shifting global balance.

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