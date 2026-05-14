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Gerry's avatar
Gerry
10h

An excellent interview. I enjoy Nima's style. Unlike some other interviewers who want short, snappy answer to a pre-prepared list of questions, Nima listens patiently, allows the discussion to develop naturally, then asks relevant questions to follow up the guest's exposition.

I would be delighted if Alastair could find time in his schedule to appear every week on Dialogue Works.

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bill's avatar
bill
7h

Alastair looks younger and very relaxed in the photo.

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