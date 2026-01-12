China’s ‘Kill Switch’ Just Erased the Iranian Regime-Change ‘Protestors’ /

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS & STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

Iran jams Starlink in a ‘game-changing move for Plan-B connectivity for protesters and anti-regime activists’ (Zak Doffman, Forbes):

We have not seen this before. Iran’s digital blackout has now deployed military jammers to shut down access to Starlink. This is a game-changer for Plan-B connectivity for protesters and anti-regime activists when domestic internet plugs are pulled. “Despite reports that tens of thousands of Starlink units are operating inside Iran,” Iran Wire reports, “the blackout has also reached satellite connections.” It is reported that about 30 per cent of Starlink’s uplink and downlink traffic was (initially) disrupted,” quickly rising “to more than 80 per cent” within hours … The Miaan Group’s Amir Rashidi told TechRadar “I have been monitoring and researching access to the internet for the past 20 years, and I have never seen such a thing in my life.”

China’s ‘Kill Switch’ Just Erased the Iranian Resistance (J-Feed - Jewish, pro-Israel news site):

Breaking the myth of “unblockable” satellite internet, Tehran utilizes synchronized ground jammers to blind 40,000 terminals, effectively turning the country into a laboratory for Beijing’s future war over Taiwan. Following reports that up to 80% of Starlink terminals in Iran have gone offline, new details have emerged revealing that the shutdown was executed using advanced Chinese technology and Russian hardware. The result is the near-total paralysis of approximately 40,000 Starlink terminals that had been smuggled into the country to bypass the regime’s internet blackout. Prior to these events, the prevailing consensus in the defense community was that Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations like Starlink were nearly impossible to jam effectively. Their defense relied on the satellites’ constant rapid movement and their ability to “frequency hop” to avoid static interference. The blackout in Iran has shattered this assumption. While SpaceX was previously able to counter Russian jamming in Ukraine through rapid software updates, the situation in Iran presents a different challenge.

Veteran Israeli security commentator Ehud Ya’ari: “We do not see clear cracks in the [Iranian] regime’s mechanisms, in the government, nor in its two armies” (leading Israeli daily Ma’ariv, 11 Jan 2026)

Ya’ari [spoke] on a panel on [Israeli Channel 12 last night] … [When] asked if there were sufficient conditions to shock the regime, he said: “The shock exists, but I want to say things that disappoint not only the viewers, but also me - at the moment we do not see a continued expansion of the uprising. There is no increase in the volume of the demonstrations - it continues but it is not expanding, it is not taking on new and larger dimensions, as it was in 1978-1979 before Khomeini came to Tehran.” He added: “According to the count I trust more than others, until a few hours ago there were 60 centers of protests, no more. We used to have 300 or more. Of these, 36 were in Tehran, mainly in the east of the city. Most of the protests are of medium size, not large.“ He then explained why the protests seemed to have reached their peak: “As soon as the regime declared that protests are terrorism, and whoever takes to the streets is a terrorist, meaning they are shot, the public understands that.” He continued: “Another point, unfortunately I apologize - we do not see clear cracks in the regime’s mechanisms, in the government nor in its two armies - the regular and the Revolutionary Guards, and we do not see dysfunction in the Basij. We see signs of hesitation here and there - nothing more than that.” Reza Pahlavi, the heir apparent “… is trying but failing to become a guide - someone who guides the uprising, as Khomeini did in his time, when he sat in Paris and issued daily orders - and the masses obeyed. Therefore, it must be said honestly, if also sadly, that it will be weeks before we see where this is going. This story is not short”. However, he emphasized: “I would also downplay the level of concern regarding the Iranian regime’s intention to now open a front with Israel and the United States - I don’t see the interest they have in this. We have to hope that it will continue and expand, it’s difficult - the winter in Iran is very difficult, very cold - I’ve been there several times during these periods. We need more time - it’s not tomorrow morning”.

Iran & the US in West Asia’s final countdown: The battle for control of West Asia’s skies has moved from contingency to reality (Abutalib Albohaya, The Cradle):

Tehran and Washington have activated the final pieces of their war architecture, fully weaponizing the airspace. While the media flirts with fleeting scenes of unfolding events, military navigation radars over West Asia are drawing an entirely different map – one that can be described as the “inevitability of aerial and maritime engagement.” A deeper observer finds themselves before a scene in which the construction of one of the most complex combat architectures of the modern era is being completed, where the American “air bridge” surging from the west meets the Iranian “air shield,” which has just placed its final piece in the north and center ... Situation assessment: the final distribution of pawns: By analyzing the flight paths of strategic C-17 transport aircraft observed unloading their cargo at Azraq Base in Jordan and Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the outlines of the “centers of gravity” become clear: Jordan and Cyprus: forward launch platforms for electronic penetration operations, as well as combat search and rescue (CSAR) missions. Hamedan and Tabriz: Iranian deterrence fortresses and the potential launch points for any response intended to be equal in force. Preliminary conclusion: The synchronization between the arrival of the destroyer McFaul in the theater by sea, the intensification of US aerial refuelling flights, and the sealing of Iranian air gaps in Tabriz and Hamedan reinforces a single hypothesis: the era of manoeuvers has ended, and the era of full “combat loading” has begun … This technical buildup filling the region’s skies and the edges of its seas indicates that we have moved beyond the stage of “psychological deterrence” and settled into a zone of “rough contact.” As EPAWSS tunes its frequencies to the radar waves over Tabriz and the destroyer McFaul prepares to translate satellite data into intercept trajectories, the region appears suspended in a temporal “limbo,” awaiting a spark that politics can no longer prevent from igniting. Across this landscape, two scenarios — and no third — emerge to define the coming hours or days: First: the “silent surgical engagement” - In which Washington attempts to test the “locks” Tehran has placed in the “evening file” through limited electronic penetrations measuring the response speed of new radars in Karaj and Hamedan. This test, however, could quickly slide into open confrontation if Tehran decides that “cleansing the sky” over its capital admits no ambiguity. Second: the “sustained balance of terror” - In this scenario, opposing sides realize that the cost of breaching the “final piece” of Iran’s defense system is prohibitive, and that the presence of the Fifth Fleet at full readiness with McFaul renders any offensive gamble a strategic suicide. Here, the sky will “not sleep” for long weeks, in a war of attrition targeting nerves, batteries, and frequencies. As West Asia has grown accustomed to awaiting “digital data” from defense ministries in most of its previous wars, the air deployment map — stretching from Akrotiri to Nojeh, and from the Suez Canal to the Strait of Hormuz — confirms that the stage is complete, and that the curtain may rise at any moment on a new regional reality, dragging behind it the blaze of missiles that have come to see one another beyond the horizon.

‘Iran playing it strategically & managing the chaos efficiently’, [writes a regional commentator]:

What unfolded in Iran was a coordinated and externally managed campaign of unrest, with the US and Israel directing and sustaining the riots across security, media, cyber, and economic domains. The violence is carried out through a network led by Iranian-origin militants trained outside the country, with links to Mossad, who coordinate between 600 and 1,000 core ring leaders while mobilizing larger numbers of untrained youth through financial incentives, promises of asylum, and material support. Authorities further allege that organizations operating under the label of “NGOs” have smuggled in communications equipment, logistics, and protective gear to facilitate NATO-backed operations aimed at killing Iranian police and weakening state authority as part of a broader destabilization strategy. The epicenters of unrest are reported to be ethnically sensitive regions such as Kurdish border cities and parts of Lorestan [which have approx a 90% Kurdish population], alongside targeted pressure points in Tehran, chosen to maximize visibility and psychological impact. Masked groups are said to assemble through concealed routes using motorcycles and private vehicles and to act on instructions disseminated through encrypted online channels, including pre-selected slogans, routes, and targets. Security reports confirms participants are equipped with bladed weapons, batons, stones, locally obtained firearms [and in some cases, weapons such as the G3 and Colt entered the scene], and in some cases improvised explosive devices. The focus of the operations is described as the systematic destruction of state and public property including arson attacks on banks, mosques, Hussainiyehs [religious seminaries], Islamic bookstores, and charities, along with the desecration of religious texts and symbols and the burning of images of leaders and martyrs. Security personnel are identified as the primary targets, with online command channels allegedly circulating identities, locations, and methods intended to facilitate attacks. Rapid movement towards military and law enforcement centers to obtain weapons is a sign of an attempt for civil war. Iranian officials describe a parallel information war involving coordinated disinformation campaigns, psychological operations, cyber intrusions, and economic pressure designed to amplify fear, provoke sectarian tension, disrupt upcoming religious commemorations, and portray isolated violence as nationwide collapse, with the broader objective of exhausting state capacity and manufacturing conditions for foreign intervention. Western media ... multiplied the number of dead rioters and terrorists many times over. First it was claimed to be around 200, and now the figure has suddenly become 2,000 killed ... Iranian opposition outlet ‘Iran International’ reports that 2,000 protestors have been killed since the start of the ongoing protests. By 12 Jan, the protests had largely died out with calm across Iranian cities — as massive pro-government rallies and marches were held across the country.

What they’re saying: Trump-Israeli hybrid war against Iran underway (Tasnim News Agency):

Iranian security warns saboteurs and Mossad backed armed rioters. Many security forces and armed rioters have already been killed. “The recent comments made by Trump revealed a joint US-Israeli plot against Iran”.

What they’re saying: Turkish Intelligence helped Iran target and eliminate armed Kurdish fighters, trained and supported by the US and Israel:

Various reports indicate that Turkish Intelligence helped Iran target and eliminate armed Kurdish fighters, trained and supported by the US and Israel, who crossed the border into Iran. Reports say that Kurdish paramilitary forces backed by Israel and the US managed to infiltrate Iran on 8-9 January 2026. “MIT (Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization) was tracking PJAK separatists in Iraq and into Iran, and sharing intelligence with the IRGC, which would explain how they were able to quickly neutralize the Kurdish separatists”, notes one commentator. “Majority of PJAK Kurdish separatists who entered Iran through the Iraqi border in the past few days have been killed in Ilam Province and Kermanshah by IRGC forces, according to Kurdish sources familiar with the clashes”.

What they’re saying: China stated on 9 Jan that it will not remain idle if Iran’s sovereignty is violated:

China expressed readiness to provide support across financial, technical, intelligence, and military sectors if requested.

What they’re saying: “We are your enemies. We stand with Imam Hussein. We are waiting. We are people of the battlefield” (Speaker of Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, addressing the pro-government rallies on 12 January):

“I say to the lying and arrogant President of the United States: we, the people of Iran, tell you the same thing our dear Hajj Qassem said to you: we are your enemies. We stand with Imam Hussein. We are waiting. We are people of the battlefield for you. Come, so that you can see all your capabilities in the region destroyed. Know that the defenders of Iran will teach you a lesson you will not forget.”

What they’re saying: Iranian FM rules our pre-emptive strikes:

Iran’s FM Araghchi, addressing foreign ambassadors in Tehran on 12 January, ruled out pre-emptive strikes and says they’re not on the agenda. He said Iran is not seeking war, but is fully prepared for any scenario, even more so compared to pre-June 2025. Negotiations are possible, if other side learns to not dictate & show respect, he said.

What they’re saying: ‘Evidence emerging of brutal violence from elements within the protesters as well. Anger today is at a completely different level. The risk of the Syrianization of Iran cannot easily be dismissed’ (Trita Parsi):

The data points available do not reflect a situation in which the protesters are entirely peaceful, or the regime only clamps down on violent protesters. Reality appears far less neat. The government has clearly clamped down extremely brutally in the darkness of the internet shutdown. But evidence is also emerging of brutal violence from elements within the protesters as well - levels of violence rarely seen in previous protests. In this clip, a group of protesters appears to have beaten up a police officer and then set him on fire. A young woman is seen filming it. Later, another group of protesters beat and kicked a lifeless person lying on the ground. Protesters are also seen throwing Molotov cocktails and setting buildings on fire. In the past, once protests turned violent (in 2009, this took several weeks and was on a smaller scale), it tended to repel other protesters and result in smaller but more radicalized demonstrations. Anger today, however, is at a completely different level, so a larger sway of the protesters may view violence as acceptable (anecdotally, there is a growing view in certain quarters that violence is necessary, based on past failures to overthrow the regime). All in all, when also taking into account the geopolitical situation in which a) Israel seeks a destabilized Iran, b) Trump showing a growing inclination to strike Iran militarily, c) pro-Israel elements in Washington declaring that the protesters will be receiving arms from the outside, the risk of the Syrianization of Iran cannot easily be dismissed. Everyone I have spoken to expresses both hope and fear. Hope, because some form of change is deemed necessary, and fear, because it is wishful thinking to dismiss the grave risks associated with the situation.

“Rather than seeing defections, we may be seeing the opposite” (Trita Parsi):

The Iranian army - which stays out of these situations and has in the past refused to confront protesters - has threatened to join the clampdown against “hostile terrorist groups” seeking to “undermine the country’s public security”. The existence of undeniable external threats - Israel and Trump both threatened to bomb Iran before the protests began - has helped create a very different dynamic in the country.

What they’re saying: ‘US & Mossad “considering” smuggling Starlink terminals into Iran to sustain the ongoing protests’ (Yossi Melman, leading Israeli security commentator on 10 Jan):

“American intelligence is considering smuggling Starlink terminals into Iran if the regime continues to shut down and disconnect citizens from internet and phone networks, The terminals are linked to satellites. The aim is to sustain the ongoing protests. I assume such an operation would be coordinated with the Mossad, which possesses infrastructure and agents in Iran who have been effectively infiltrated into the country via smuggling routes, as demonstrated in the recent war. David Ignatius of the Washington Post reported that the Biden administration considered this option during the previous protests in ‘22-’23 but decided against it to avoid exposing smuggling routes and intelligence assets. An additional consideration weighed is the concern that external involvement could backfire and increase support for the regime.”

(Yossi Melman, 11 Jan): According to assessments by Israeli intelligence officials, the number of people killed in the protests in Iran has reached the thousands, not merely several hundred. The regime speaks of dozens. Despite efforts by various actors to smuggle Starlink terminals into the country … most citizens remain cut off from the internet and from telephone communications, which the regime has shut down. Therefore, it is difficult to estimate the exact number of casualties and to understand what is actually happening inside the country. Intelligence agencies around the world that have sigint tools to analyze and understand the situation somewhat more accurately, but even they do not know where the country is heading—toward the overthrow of the regime or toward the greatest massacre in its history. In the United States and the West, there is hope that the IRGC will begin to defect, and that this will then become a critical mass that will bring down Khamenei’s regime and the clerical establishment.

What they’re saying: “Mossad has been using British press to pump out disinfo forever” - (Barbara Slavin, leading US Iran expert, Distinguished Fellow, Stimson Center, ex-Atlantic Council).

