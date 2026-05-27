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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
38m

Mr. Crooke...Just a superlative interview here. You really make the world understandable to us mere mortals. Your departing comments about your observations of the insouciance in the Cafes of Rome is consistent with my impressions as well. Folks appear to be enjoying the railroad tracks not realizing the train is coming.

The first few minutes of this interview were a hoot. The only one laughing more than you was me.

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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
1h

Until Russia takes the gloves off, the Europeans will not believe. Two Oreshniks? That is far from "taking the gloves off".

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