Iran Will Not Compromise; Further Escalation Could Lead to a Catastrophic, Multi-Front Regional War
Daniel Davis interviews Alastair Crooke, 27 March 2026
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Spectacular Mr. Crooke...I just wish there was a way for everyone in America to see this interview. It should be broadcast on all the networks.
It is hard to see how all this all does not result in catastrophe. It seems inevitable. This is a boulder rolling down the mountain which starts the avalanche.
I suspect Israel will be making another tremendous blunder if they feel they can deploy the nuclear card. Iran may have a surprise for them.