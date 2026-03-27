Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
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Spectacular Mr. Crooke...I just wish there was a way for everyone in America to see this interview. It should be broadcast on all the networks.

It is hard to see how all this all does not result in catastrophe. It seems inevitable. This is a boulder rolling down the mountain which starts the avalanche.

I suspect Israel will be making another tremendous blunder if they feel they can deploy the nuclear card. Iran may have a surprise for them.

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