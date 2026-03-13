Iran's Asymmetrical War -- US Facing A Strategic Defeat
Lt Col Daniel Davis interviews Alastair Crooke, 13 March 2026
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Brilliant teaching by Alastair Crook - our only global source with Iran's winning strategy after carefully observing the USA invasion of Iraq.
Iran is WINNING because it is NOT operating on the Western model of a super costly air force that can only bomb VISIBLE TARGETS and super costly navies of massive, cumbersome, hard to maneuver, easy-to-target ships.