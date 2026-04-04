“Iran’s plan is to shift the paradigm in West Asia and restore its status as a major power” (Part Two)
Marco Fernandes interviews Alastair Crooke for Brasil de Fato/Forum Geopolitica, 4 April 2026
Interview — Part Two:
English — https://forumgeopolitica.com/article/irans-plan-is-to-shift-the-paradigm-in-west-asia-and-restore-its-status-as-a-major-power-interview-with-alastair-crooke-part-ii
French - https://forumgeopolitica.com/fr/article/-liran-cherche-changer-la-donne-au-moyen-orient-et-retrouver-son-statut-de-grande-puissance-entretien-avec-alastair-crooke-2e-partie
Russian - https://forumgeopolitica.com/ru/statya/plan-irana-zakliucaetsia-v-tom-ctoby-izmenit-rasklad-sil-v-zapadnoi-azii-i-vosstanovit-svoi-status-velikoi-derzavy-interviu-s-alasterom-krukom-cast-ii
Part One of this interview can be viewed here.
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Excellent on-point work as always....God bless you Alastair
Can you comment on the impact of the destruction of Iran industrial infrastructure, on the ability of Iran to sustain the war effort? They’re destroying factories, hospitals, schools, universities, bridges etc. Israel claims they have destroyed 70% of steel manufacturing capacity in Iran. This would undoubtedly have an effect on Iran’s ability to manufacture missiles and drones, even though they have a big stockpile.