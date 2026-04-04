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M Asghari's avatar
M Asghari
2dEdited

Excellent on-point work as always....God bless you Alastair

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Mireille Kattar's avatar
Mireille Kattar
2d

Can you comment on the impact of the destruction of Iran industrial infrastructure, on the ability of Iran to sustain the war effort? They’re destroying factories, hospitals, schools, universities, bridges etc. Israel claims they have destroyed 70% of steel manufacturing capacity in Iran. This would undoubtedly have an effect on Iran’s ability to manufacture missiles and drones, even though they have a big stockpile.

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