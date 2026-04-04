Interview — Part Two:

English — https://forumgeopolitica.com/article/irans-plan-is-to-shift-the-paradigm-in-west-asia-and-restore-its-status-as-a-major-power-interview-with-alastair-crooke-part-ii

French - https://forumgeopolitica.com/fr/article/-liran-cherche-changer-la-donne-au-moyen-orient-et-retrouver-son-statut-de-grande-puissance-entretien-avec-alastair-crooke-2e-partie

Russian - https://forumgeopolitica.com/ru/statya/plan-irana-zakliucaetsia-v-tom-ctoby-izmenit-rasklad-sil-v-zapadnoi-azii-i-vosstanovit-svoi-status-velikoi-derzavy-interviu-s-alasterom-krukom-cast-ii

Part One of this interview can be viewed here.

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