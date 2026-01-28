Conflicts Forum’s Substack

2 Comments

Chris G
4h

Any attack on Iran or blockade of Iranian oil would merely provoke an Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This is Iran’s most effective weapon against the US and Israel, since it raises the costs on not just those two countries but also Europe and Japan. It appears that Iran has finally realized that the US and Israel are fully bent on regime change in Tehran, so all restraints are off in terms of retaliation, if the regime is to survive.

ikester8
2h

Iran has effectively thrown down the gauntlet. Let's see if Trump is stupid enough to pick it up.

Share

