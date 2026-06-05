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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
11h

Another great interview w/Nima. But I wish more detail could have been provided on exactly what Iran is prepared to accept with respect to Lebanon. For example, if an occasional apartment building is demolished in Southern Lebanon without major air strikes on the Beirut suburbs, is that acceptable to the Iranians? Since this approach has been going on in Gaza since the "cease fire" with the tacit approval of the "Board of Peace", one wonders where the Red line might be.

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David 1260's avatar
David 1260
5h

Alastair added a crucial point in this interview: the obsession with “permanent security” resulted from the furor surrounding Oct. 7. What was left out was the strong evidence that Israel —and Netanyahu specifically— intentionally let the attack happen, and stood down the response. The emotional response to the loss of overwhelming Israeli dominance was manipulated into fervor for genocide.

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