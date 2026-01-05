Netanyahu returned from Mar-a-Lago with a green light on Iran — “but Trump laid the price on the table” /

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS & STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

Former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak: ‘Israel is no longer a liberal democracy’ (Anna Barsky, Ma’ariv, 3 Jan 2026):

Three years after Justice Minister Levin’s “Legal Revolution” speech … Prof. Aharon Barak delivered a harsh and unprecedented speech at [a] protest rally ... The man who is considered one of the founding fathers of constitutional law in Israel stated that Israel no longer meets the definition of a liberal democracy. “Each of us asks himself whether we are still a liberal democracy,” Barak said. “My answer - no longer. This did not happen in a dramatic and one-time event. This is a process in which essential aspects of democracy are under severe attack, and democracy is weakening”. Barak described a reality of unprecedented concentration of political power. “Our regime now is a rule of one political authority, effectively controlled by one person,” he said … According to [Barak], in order to complete this control, the government is also working to take control of the judicial system. “In order for this control to be complete, the only body that can criticize the government - the [Supreme] Court ... When the court is [theirs], the rule of law will no longer exist in government …”. “The treatment of protesters is [already] like that of criminals, and the police exercise their power in an unequal and unrestrained manner” … Barak made it clear that the responsibility for stopping the process does not rest solely on the shoulders of the Court. “The Court on its own will not be able to prevent our deterioration in the long term … Only the people - who stand at the center of liberal democracy - can stop the deterioration and return us to what we were”. At the end of his speech, Barak spoke on a personal note: “… I am speaking to you tonight because the work of our lives is in danger - liberal democracy is weakening, crumbling.” He called on citizens “to hold the flag of the state in their hands, to wave it high, and thereby express loyalty to the state and not to its rulers - to the rule of law and not to the rule of the ruler.”

What they’re saying: ‘Former Supreme President Aharon Barak tore the mask from the face of the Government coup’ (Opposition leader Yair Golan):