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Simply DRM's avatar
Simply DRM
2h

A word of the Lord that warns blood lusters and those who profit by violence:

Proverbs 1:15-19. The Voice:

15 My son, do not join them;

keep well away from their violent, destructive paths.

16 For they run right away, every time, to do wrong,

and they are <*>thirsty for blood.<*>

17 You see, it makes no sense to bait the net and set the trap

while the bird is watching,

18 But these hiding in the shadows and waiting to spill innocent blood

are really just hastening their own destruction!

By giving in to their sinful desires,

they set themselves up to be ambushed.

19 This is what happens to everyone who tries to <*>profit by violence;<*>

violence will eventually rob them of their very lives.

{quoted from BibleGateway dot com}

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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
3h

I am afraid that the people of Israel have not yet exhausted their desire for orgies of killing.

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